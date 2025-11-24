x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic

Published on November 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Video: Exclusive Interview Of BhagyaShri Borse
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic
image
Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines
image
Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph

Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic

Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha starrer high octane period action drama, Swayambhu, has completed shooting. The makers have made the announcement about the release date as well with a BTS video that respects every technician, who worked hard on the film to make it into a reality.

Bharat Krishnmachari, the director of the film, marshalldd his troops for 170 days, in two years, to bring this magnum opus to life. The movie took blood, sweat and literally everything for over the two years to be realised on big screens.

Nikhil talking about the film’s story stated that it is a lesser known chapter of Indian history and not just a King’s story. He described it as a tribute to Indian cultural grandness and greatness. He also showcased the kind of scale and vision the makers have brought to life exciting audiences about the film further.

The makers have locked Mahashivratri date, 13th February 2026, for release and the grand promotions will begin soon. Bhuvan and Sreekar have produced the film on a massive scale. The movie promises to be a visual spectacle on never-seen-before scale and on an epic canvas for Indian Cinema.

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCSXwEK86-OWEn_QF65X7c7Q

Next Video: Exclusive Interview Of BhagyaShri Borse Previous Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines
else

TRENDING

image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic
image
Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines

Latest

image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Video: Exclusive Interview Of BhagyaShri Borse
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic
image
Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines
image
Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph

Most Read

image
Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph
image
Telangana’s Debt Crisis Deepens as Government Seeks ₹5,000-Crore RBI Bond Support
image
Vijaya Sai Reddy Signals a ‘Possible Comeback’… But Who Exactly Needs Him?

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025