Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic

Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha starrer high octane period action drama, Swayambhu, has completed shooting. The makers have made the announcement about the release date as well with a BTS video that respects every technician, who worked hard on the film to make it into a reality.

Bharat Krishnmachari, the director of the film, marshalldd his troops for 170 days, in two years, to bring this magnum opus to life. The movie took blood, sweat and literally everything for over the two years to be realised on big screens.

Nikhil talking about the film’s story stated that it is a lesser known chapter of Indian history and not just a King’s story. He described it as a tribute to Indian cultural grandness and greatness. He also showcased the kind of scale and vision the makers have brought to life exciting audiences about the film further.

The makers have locked Mahashivratri date, 13th February 2026, for release and the grand promotions will begin soon. Bhuvan and Sreekar have produced the film on a massive scale. The movie promises to be a visual spectacle on never-seen-before scale and on an epic canvas for Indian Cinema.

