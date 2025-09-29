x
Rishab Shetty gets a Huge Backlash

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

Rishab Shetty gets a Huge Backlash

Every actor and technician of the neighboring Indian language lauded the Telugu audience calling them their best for encouraging Indian films. But most of the actors do not take minimum effort to speak in Telugu when they are in AP or Telangana for their promotions. Rishab Shetty’s last film Kantara was a stupendous hit and the Telugu contribution was huge. A grand pre-release event for Kantara: Chapter 1 took place last night in Hyderabad. Rishab Shetty did not even attempt to start his speech in Telugu to impress the audience. He started it in his own style in Kannada and his speech was full of his mother tongue.

However, Rishab Shetty spoke in Tamil during the Tamil Nadu promotions and he was so fluent in Hindi when he was in Mumbai for the promotions of the film. A top actor like NTR graced the pre-release event of his film but Rishab Shetty made no efforts to speak in the regional language for the Tollywood audience. His speech is now receiving severe backlash and he is getting trolled for his Kannada speech. Some of the hashtags to ban Kantara: Chapter 1 are trending on social media. There is a debate about the ticket hike for this dubbing film. The governments of Telugu states are yet to take the final call on the ticket hike. This would add more negative trends if the hike is granted. For now, the film is facing a huge backlash in the Telugu states.

Kantara: Chapter 1 directed by Rishab Shetty releases on October 2nd and is produced by Hombale Films.

