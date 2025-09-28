Rishab Shetty realized my dream on big screen with Kantara – NTR

National Award winning actor Rishab Shetty, wrote and directed Pan-India blockbuster Kantara and he is bringing prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, now. The movie’s anticipation is at an all-time high. Increasing it further, Jr. NTR has attended the Hyderabad pre-release event of the film as chief guest. He made interesting comments about the film.

He said, “My mother side ancestors belong to Kundapura, Karnataka, and my grandmother used to tell me stories about Guilga Deva and Panjruli. I used to imagine and dream about the stories and wonder how would it be. Rishab Shetty has realised my dream with Kantara on big screen.”

He continued to say that he got astonished looking at the movie. Later, he shared an anecdote about Rishab Shetty’s friendliness and hardwork. He said, “Because of Rishab, I was able to fulfill my mother’s wish to go to Udupi Krishna temple. I saw the hardwork they are putting in to shoot in an old temple that is half in water. I was astonished.”

NTR further stated that Rishab Shetty has command on all 24 crafts in Cinema and wished for Kantara Chapter 1 to be a historical blockbuster in Indian Cinema. Rishab Shetty called NTR as his big brother and asked people to watch his film in theatres. Hombale Films is producing the film, releasing on 2nd October and Mythri Movie Makers are releasing it in Telugu.