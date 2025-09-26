x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty turned out to be a national sensation after the release of Kantara. The film’s next installment Kantara: Chapter 1 is due for release on October 2nd. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and he himself directed this devotional action drama. During the promotions, Rishab Shetty revealed about his upcoming movie Jai Hanuman. The film is the sequel for Prasanth Varma’s super hit film Hanuman and it starts rolling next year.

Rishab Shetty said “I did not want to commit to any film before the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. But after hearing the narration of Prasanth Varma, I immediately signed Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma came with a fabulous script and the story is very interesting. We have completed the photoshoot and the pre-production work is currently going on. We will soon fix a date to start the shoot of Jai Hanuman” told Rishab Shetty. The actor also signed The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which will roll soon.

Next US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening Previous Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
else

TRENDING

image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

Latest

image
US BO : OG takes a fantastic opening
image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

Most Read

image
Telangana govt. acquires Metro Rail from L&T
image
CM Chandrababu serious on TDP MLAs
image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions