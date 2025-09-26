Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty turned out to be a national sensation after the release of Kantara. The film’s next installment Kantara: Chapter 1 is due for release on October 2nd. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and he himself directed this devotional action drama. During the promotions, Rishab Shetty revealed about his upcoming movie Jai Hanuman. The film is the sequel for Prasanth Varma’s super hit film Hanuman and it starts rolling next year.

Rishab Shetty said “I did not want to commit to any film before the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. But after hearing the narration of Prasanth Varma, I immediately signed Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma came with a fabulous script and the story is very interesting. We have completed the photoshoot and the pre-production work is currently going on. We will soon fix a date to start the shoot of Jai Hanuman” told Rishab Shetty. The actor also signed The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which will roll soon.