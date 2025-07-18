Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has turned out to be a national sensation with Kantara. The second installment for the film is under making and the film releases on October 2nd. Soon after this, he has a heap of prestigious films lined up. The actor is the first choice when it comes to periodic films and biopics. This is going by the films he has chosen to act in the future months. The actor will be seen in the biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film is titled ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ and the shoot commences later this year.

Rishab Shetty will also play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman that will be directed by Tollywood director Prasanth Varma. The shoot is expected to start next year as per the availability of the dates of Rishab. One more prestigious film is 1770 and it is based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath. Telugu director Ashwin Gangaraju will direct the film and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Apart from these, Rishab Shetty has few other films under discussion stages. All the announced and upcoming movies of Rishab Shetty are big-budget attempts and are biopics or periodic films. The actor has taken a unique path when it comes to choosing films.