x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics

Published on July 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ormax Stars India Loves: Prabhas and Samantha Tops the List
image
Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics
image
“Then Be Ready for a Fight”: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu Over Water Disputes
image
Will Other States Follow? Maharashtra to Cancel SC Certificates Held by Non-Hindu Individuals
image
Nuvvunte: Ram’s Poetic Lyrics, Anirudh’s Catchy Vocals

Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has turned out to be a national sensation with Kantara. The second installment for the film is under making and the film releases on October 2nd. Soon after this, he has a heap of prestigious films lined up. The actor is the first choice when it comes to periodic films and biopics. This is going by the films he has chosen to act in the future months. The actor will be seen in the biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film is titled ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ and the shoot commences later this year.

Rishab Shetty will also play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman that will be directed by Tollywood director Prasanth Varma. The shoot is expected to start next year as per the availability of the dates of Rishab. One more prestigious film is 1770 and it is based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath. Telugu director Ashwin Gangaraju will direct the film and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Apart from these, Rishab Shetty has few other films under discussion stages. All the announced and upcoming movies of Rishab Shetty are big-budget attempts and are biopics or periodic films. The actor has taken a unique path when it comes to choosing films.

Next Ormax Stars India Loves: Prabhas and Samantha Tops the List Previous “Then Be Ready for a Fight”: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu Over Water Disputes
else

TRENDING

image
Ormax Stars India Loves: Prabhas and Samantha Tops the List
image
Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics
image
Nuvvunte: Ram’s Poetic Lyrics, Anirudh’s Catchy Vocals

Latest

image
Ormax Stars India Loves: Prabhas and Samantha Tops the List
image
Rishab Shetty turns First Choice for Periodic Films and Biopics
image
“Then Be Ready for a Fight”: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu Over Water Disputes
image
Will Other States Follow? Maharashtra to Cancel SC Certificates Held by Non-Hindu Individuals
image
Nuvvunte: Ram’s Poetic Lyrics, Anirudh’s Catchy Vocals

Most Read

image
“Then Be Ready for a Fight”: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu Over Water Disputes
image
Will Other States Follow? Maharashtra to Cancel SC Certificates Held by Non-Hindu Individuals
image
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns from TDP Following Appointment as Goa Governor

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look