Rishab Shetty with Sithara Entertainments: Epic Combo Loading

The most celebrated storyteller and powerhouse performer Rishab Shetty, is celebrating his birthday today. Many celebrities and industry bigwigs have wished him a very happy birthday. After the sensational success of Kantara, he has been locked in with multiple projects.

Now, the actor has also set his sights on Telugu cinema. Today, on the occasion of Rishab Shetty’s birthday, the renowned production house Sithara Entertainments not only wished him but also dropped a massive hint about a possible collaboration.

If this happens, it’s going to be sensational, considering Sithara Entertainments’ successful track record. With Sithara known for producing some of the most talked-about films and Rishab bringing his raw, rooted storytelling to the table, this combo already sounds explosive.

The post didn’t reveal many details about the exciting project, but audiences and fans are eagerly awaiting an epic project from this combination. Rishab Shetty’s Telugu debut is sure to be sensational.