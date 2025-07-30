x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments

Published on July 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos : Sir Madam Movie Pre Release Event
image
War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe
image
Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments
image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
image
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans

Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments

The most powerful storyteller and actor, Rishab Shetty, is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. Now, he is all set to make his entry into Telugu cinema through a collaboration with a leading production house of Tollywood Sithara Entertainments.

Rishab Shetty, the powerhouse talent behind Kantara, collaborating with Ashwin Gangaraju, the visionary director of Aakashavaani and a protégé of legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, adding further weight to the project’s promise.

The acclaimed production house Sithara Entertainments is backing a grand-scale historical action drama, set in the politically volatile landscape of 18th-century Bengal. Although key plot details are still under wraps, excitement surrounding this pan-Indian film is building steadily.

With a high-profile cast and crew and the backing of a top-tier production banner, expectations are soaring. As anticipation grows, it’s clear that audiences can look forward to an epic cinematic experience. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada. It will release grandly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Next War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe Previous Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
else

TRENDING

image
War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe
image
Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments
image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025

Latest

image
Photos : Sir Madam Movie Pre Release Event
image
War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe
image
Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments
image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
image
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans

Most Read

image
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
image
Modi Gives Strong Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit