Rishab Shetty’s new film announced by Sithara Entertainments

The most powerful storyteller and actor, Rishab Shetty, is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. Now, he is all set to make his entry into Telugu cinema through a collaboration with a leading production house of Tollywood Sithara Entertainments.

Rishab Shetty, the powerhouse talent behind Kantara, collaborating with Ashwin Gangaraju, the visionary director of Aakashavaani and a protégé of legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, adding further weight to the project’s promise.

The acclaimed production house Sithara Entertainments is backing a grand-scale historical action drama, set in the politically volatile landscape of 18th-century Bengal. Although key plot details are still under wraps, excitement surrounding this pan-Indian film is building steadily.

With a high-profile cast and crew and the backing of a top-tier production banner, expectations are soaring. As anticipation grows, it’s clear that audiences can look forward to an epic cinematic experience. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada. It will release grandly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.