Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing

Abhishek Nama’s mystical adventure Nagabandham, led by Virat Karrna, has already stirred curiosity with its thematic blend of mythology, mystery, and ancient Indian lore. After unveiling the first look of the lead cast, the makers today released first look of Bollywood actor Rishabh Sawhney.

Rishabh looks menacing, charging through a snowstorm, gripping a massive axe. A vast army trails him, complete with archers and war elephants, their green banners slicing through the icy winds. Surrounding him, spectral wolves with glowing eyes add to the tension and brutality of the frame. The movie portrays him as an Afghan tyrant.

Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon join the cast as the female leads in this ambitious production backed by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

With filming nearing completion and a Pan-India summer release on the horizon, the teaser set to drop on Maha Shivaratri is expected to offer the first substantial glimpse into the film’s grand scale and spiritual intensity.