Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing

Published on February 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview With Actor Arjun & Aishwarya Arjun
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits
image
No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar
image
Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing
image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing

Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look

Abhishek Nama’s mystical adventure Nagabandham, led by Virat Karrna, has already stirred curiosity with its thematic blend of mythology, mystery, and ancient Indian lore. After unveiling the first look of the lead cast, the makers today released first look of Bollywood actor Rishabh Sawhney.

Rishabh looks menacing, charging through a snowstorm, gripping a massive axe. A vast army trails him, complete with archers and war elephants, their green banners slicing through the icy winds. Surrounding him, spectral wolves with glowing eyes add to the tension and brutality of the frame. The movie portrays him as an Afghan tyrant.

Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon join the cast as the female leads in this ambitious production backed by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

With filming nearing completion and a Pan-India summer release on the horizon, the teaser set to drop on Maha Shivaratri is expected to offer the first substantial glimpse into the film’s grand scale and spiritual intensity.

Next No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar Previous Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi
else

TRENDING

image
Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing
image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi
image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview With Actor Arjun & Aishwarya Arjun
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits
image
No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar
image
Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing
image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

Most Read

image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits
image
No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar
image
Jana Sena’s Move in Telangana Adds a New Twist to the Municipal Battle

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026