Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?

After the super success of Jawaan, Atlee received a golden opportunity to work with Salman Khan. He even spent ample time and penned a script and met Salman Khan several times. The film also needed a top actor for the other prominent role and Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan were considered. In a sudden surprise, Atlee met Icon Star Allu Arjun and locked a project. Sun Pictures are on board to produce the project and the shoot commences very soon. The entire Bollywood is left in shock after they came to know that Salman Khan and Atlee’s film was shelved. Reports said that the makers were not ready to invest a huge budget on Salman Khan and the project got shelved.

One more discussion said that Rajinikanth has no dates available for the project after the makers decided to shelve the film. Today, Bollywood media speculated that Atlee met Salman Khan two days ago and explained the situation. Reports say that Atlee apologized to Salman Khan and he promised to collaborate with him in 2026. Salman responded on a positive note to Atlee told the Bollywood media reports. Salman also wished Atlee all the best for Allu Arjun’s film. Bollywood is currently in a struggling phase and all the recent biggies received poor response.

The teaser of Salman Khan’s recent film Sikandar received poor response. The actor too is struggling to deliver a super hit. At this time, Atlee and Sun Pictures have decided to go ahead with Allu Arjun who delivered a pan-Indian hit with Pushpa 2: The Rule. But there are a lot of speculations about Salman Khan’s film and they may be true to some extent. But the fact is Atlee has chosen Allu Arjun over Salman Khan.