RK Roja's Remarks on Police Draw Criticism

Published on January 6, 2026 by Sanyogita

RK Roja’s Remarks on Police Draw Criticism

Yet again, former minister R. K. Roja has sparked outrage with her comments on the Andhra Pradesh police, reinforcing what many see as a consistent pattern within YSRCP politics.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Pinnelli brothers at Nellore jail, Roja alleged that police officers who are meant to wear khaki are instead wearing “yellow shirts (paccha chokkalu),” suggesting political loyalty to the ruling coalition. She claimed that the police have turned into a praise squad for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, and accused them of blindly following instructions without independent judgment. She went on to make extreme comments questioning the credibility and dignity of the police force, remarks that many have termed unacceptable and irresponsible.

Roja further alleged that action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother was driven by political vendetta. She claimed that justice would be reversed once YSRCP returns to power. She also accused the Telugu Desam Party of encouraging crime in the state and alleged that drug circulation, attacks on women, and political violence were increasing.

Leaders from the ruling coalition rejected these allegations outright. They stated that the police are acting strictly according to the law and that no one is above legal scrutiny. Coalition leaders pointed out that whenever YSRCP leaders face investigations or legal action, attacking institutions has become their standard response. Roja further alleged that the coalition government has pushed the state deeper into debt. She claimed that borrowings have crossed three lakh crore rupees and accused the government of destroying public wealth while offering no clear development roadmap.

Raising concerns specific to Rayalaseema, Roja said the region has been betrayed once again. She alleged that crucial lift irrigation projects meant to address drought were stalled. She referred to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming he himself admitted on the Assembly floor that such projects were halted. Roja alleged that this was done to safeguard political and property interests in Hyderabad. She also questioned the silence of Pawan Kalyan amid what she described as serious injustice. Roja said it was unclear why he has not responded to issues affecting farmers, youth, and the Rayalaseema region.

Political observers note that such remarks are not isolated incidents but part of a recurring approach by YSRCP leaders. Instead of offering constructive opposition, they often resort to aggressive language and personal attacks. Once again, the episode has underlined the contrast between governance-focused politics and confrontational rhetoric in Andhra Pradesh.

