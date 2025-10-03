x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga

Published on October 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Court Questions TVK Over Poor Arrangements, Rejects CBI Plea
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu
image
RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga
image
Telugu Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 impacts OG Numbers
image
Sharwanand’s Film moves to Gopichand?

RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga

Hero RK Sagar, who recently scored a big hit with a unique thriller ‘The 100’ announced yet another distinct project. Taking inspiration from the lives of Singareni workers, he has taken the initiative to bring their untold stories to the silver screen. Announcing this as a pan-India film, he is venturing into relatively unexplored territory, since very few films have been made against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines.

Director Jeevan Reddy, who earlier won acclaim for George Reddy, is set to narrate a hard-hitting story rooted in Telangana. Known for his impactful storytelling, Jeevan is now focusing on understanding struggles, hardships, and human bonds of the Singareni workers, promising to offer Indian audiences a completely new cinematic experience.

The makers assure that the gritty mining environment, the extreme challenges of daily life, and the sacrifices of workers will strike a deep emotional chord with viewers. This special Dasara announcement confirmed Sagar in the lead role. The team is also in talks to bring a popular star hero on board for a crucial role, which will add a major attraction to the film. Leading actors from Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi industries are expected to be part of the cast.

Coming from a Singareni workers’ family himself, Sagar is drawing on his personal experiences to bring authenticity to the film. Large-scale sets, including realistic underground coal mine replicas, are being constructed to capture the raw essence of the story. The team has revealed that regular shooting will commence from November, with further details about the project to be announced soon.

Next Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu Previous Telugu Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 impacts OG Numbers
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Court Questions TVK Over Poor Arrangements, Rejects CBI Plea
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu
image
RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga

Latest

image
Breaking: Court Questions TVK Over Poor Arrangements, Rejects CBI Plea
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu
image
RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga
image
Telugu Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 impacts OG Numbers
image
Sharwanand’s Film moves to Gopichand?

Most Read

image
YSRCP Decisions Pushed Students Away from Public School
image
Producer Ram Talluri gets a key post in Janasena
image
Chandrababu Announces Festive Gift: 3 Lakh Houses for the Poor by Diwali

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look