RK Sagar, Jeevan Reddy Unite for Singareni Saga

Hero RK Sagar, who recently scored a big hit with a unique thriller ‘The 100’ announced yet another distinct project. Taking inspiration from the lives of Singareni workers, he has taken the initiative to bring their untold stories to the silver screen. Announcing this as a pan-India film, he is venturing into relatively unexplored territory, since very few films have been made against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines.

Director Jeevan Reddy, who earlier won acclaim for George Reddy, is set to narrate a hard-hitting story rooted in Telangana. Known for his impactful storytelling, Jeevan is now focusing on understanding struggles, hardships, and human bonds of the Singareni workers, promising to offer Indian audiences a completely new cinematic experience.

The makers assure that the gritty mining environment, the extreme challenges of daily life, and the sacrifices of workers will strike a deep emotional chord with viewers. This special Dasara announcement confirmed Sagar in the lead role. The team is also in talks to bring a popular star hero on board for a crucial role, which will add a major attraction to the film. Leading actors from Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi industries are expected to be part of the cast.

Coming from a Singareni workers’ family himself, Sagar is drawing on his personal experiences to bring authenticity to the film. Large-scale sets, including realistic underground coal mine replicas, are being constructed to capture the raw essence of the story. The team has revealed that regular shooting will commence from November, with further details about the project to be announced soon.