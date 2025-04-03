Robinhood: A Dent for Mythri Movie Makers

It’s not new for Nithiin to deliver debacles. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers have invested big on Robinhood, the combo of Nithiin and Venky Kudumula who delivered a blockbuster like Bheeshma. Mythri has been in the big game and is busy producing some of the most expensive films of Indian cinema. The production house hasn’t tasted huge losses in the recent months and it is Robinhood which disrupted their success track. The theatrical revenue of Robinhood is less than 20 percent of the valued rights.

The non-theatrical rights were sold but the makers could not recover their complete investment before the release. The film sold less than 200K tickets on BookMyShow and this never happened for a Telugu film in recent times. Despite a top production house like Mythri on board, Robinhood failed to open with minimum footfalls. Nithiin, Sreeleela and Venky Kudumula were trolled badly. The film also failed to take the advantage of Ugadi and Eid holidays. Robinhood emerged as a huge dent for Mythri Movie Makers