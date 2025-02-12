x
Robinhood Branding & Taglines To Add Humour

Published on February 12, 2025

Robinhood Branding & Taglines To Add Humour

Robinhood Branding & Taglines To Add Humour

Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer humorous action saga Robinhood is getting ready for release on March 28th. The first single composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by composer himself, alongside Pop Sensation Vidya Vox turned out to be a blockbuster.

With the release date approaching, the makers are set to recommence their promotional activities with the release of the second single on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. A promo for the song will drop tomorrow, and the announcement came through a light-hearted video.

In the video, director Venky Kudumula and music director GV Prakash Kumar are shown brainstorming ideas for the second song. After a conversation with Nithiin on the phone, Venky gets an inspired idea to compose the song using popular brands and their taglines, a unique concept that promises to add a quirky twist to the track. The team is gearing up for a high-energy promotional campaign to create hype around the movie.

Robinhood will showcase Nithiin in various distinctive looks, keeping the audience intrigued with his dynamic character transformation.

