Robinhood: David Warner’s Class Intro

David Warner, the Australian cricket star known for his explosive batting, has earned a place in the hearts of fans not only for his on-field achievements but also for his lively social media presence. Now, he’s making his foray into films with a special cameo in Nithiin’s much-anticipated film Robinhood.

Today, the makers of the film unveiled Warner’s first look poster. In the poster, Warner appears with an enigmatic smile that exudes class. His urbane charm is evident in the poster. Needless to say, Warner factor will surely have a good impact on box office collections.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood is gearing up for its March 28th release. As the promotional campaign picks up steam, the highly anticipated theatrical trailer will be out in a few days.

Warner’s stylish first look has already sparked a wave of curiosity, making it clear that his cameo is one of the many things to look forward to in this upcoming film.