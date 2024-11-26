x
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster

Nithiin is awaiting the release of his latest flick Robinhood, a heist comedy scheduled for its theatrical arrival on December 25th for Christmas. The first single from the movie has been released today, and it’s already creating a stir.

The song One More Time, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is the soundtrack’s key attraction, especially with the thrilling addition of pop sensation Vidya Vox. The Pop Singer, who is renowned for her cross-cultural musical hits, lent vocals, alongside GV Prakash Kumar.

The song is full of youthful vibes, in terms of composition, lyrics, vocals, and also the visuals. Vidya Vox’s iconic vocal style meshes perfectly with GV Prakash’s composition and distinct style of singing. Filmed in magnificent locations, the song highlights the magnetic chemistry between Nithiin and Sreeleela, whose powerful dance moves are other big attraction.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood received thumping response for the teaser.

