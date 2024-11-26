Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster

Nithiin is awaiting the release of his latest flick Robinhood, a heist comedy scheduled for its theatrical arrival on December 25th for Christmas. The first single from the movie has been released today, and it’s already creating a stir.

The song One More Time, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is the soundtrack’s key attraction, especially with the thrilling addition of pop sensation Vidya Vox. The Pop Singer, who is renowned for her cross-cultural musical hits, lent vocals, alongside GV Prakash Kumar.

The song is full of youthful vibes, in terms of composition, lyrics, vocals, and also the visuals. Vidya Vox’s iconic vocal style meshes perfectly with GV Prakash’s composition and distinct style of singing. Filmed in magnificent locations, the song highlights the magnetic chemistry between Nithiin and Sreeleela, whose powerful dance moves are other big attraction.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood received thumping response for the teaser.