Robinhood Glimpse: Sreeleela’s Stylish Entry

Nithiin will be seen romancing Sreeleela in the high-budget actioner Robinhood. The movie directed by Venky Kudumula will see Nithiin in an atypical role, whereas Sreeleela will be seen as Neera Vasudev who is a wealthy and arrogant lady.

Sreeleela makes a stylish entry, as she lands on a plane and gives a stern warning to Vennela Kishore. The actress sports a trendy look, and she fits the bill perfectly as Neera Vasudev. Director Venky Kudumula showed his mark in writing the main characters of the film.

Robinhood is a stylish heist comedy action with a unique premise. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie that has cinematography by Si Sriram and music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Robinhood will arrive in theatres on December 20th.

