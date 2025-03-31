Robinhood is a Perfect Lesson for Telugu Cinema

Regular commercial capers are no longer the mood of the Tollywood audience. Post pandemic, the Telugu audience have rejected template commercial films that are featured by our tier two heroes. Nithiin came up with Robinhood which is an entertainer with a thin uninteresting plot. Robinhood was so badly rejected that the film failed to report minimum openings. Mythri Movie Makers have spent lavishly on the film and the production house is expected to lose so much through the film. This is a major setback for the production house in the recent years and Robinhood released in deficit for Mythri.

Robinhood is a perfect example for the upcoming writers, directors and producers. Making such films will burn the pockets of the producers and will drown the reputation of the actor. The result of Robinhood will have an impact on the upcoming films of Nithiin. The actor is left in deep shock with the result of Robinhood as he had high hopes on the film. Venky Kudumula is coming after a five year gap and Robinhood is a blunder from the talented director. Robinhood is a lesson for Telugu cinema in many ways.