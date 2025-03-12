Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin

Nithiin’s upcoming heist comedy Robinhood is generating a lot of excitement as it gears up for its March 28th release. With three hit songs already captivating audiences, including the chartbuster “Adhi Dha Surprisu,” the film is already creating a buzz.

Producer Mythri Ravi Shankar revealed that the trailer is almost ready and will be released soon. He emphasized that while the film is packed with commercial appeal and key elements for a hit, it also carries a strong storyline at its core.

Sreeleela, reflecting on her role, mentioned the effort she put into delivering impactful dialogues and working with veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. She also teased that her track with Vennela Kishore would bring plenty of laughs.

Director Venky Kudumula, after watching the film with its background score, shared his excitement. He described Robinhood as his best work yet, highlighting Nithiin’s essential role in the project. Venky also expressed his gratitude for Sreeleela’s support and praised Rajendra Prasad as a joy to work with. “The film promises a mix of entertainment, suspense, and surprises, with cricket star David Warner making a cameo.”

Nithiin, thrilled by the positive response to the music, said, “Venky Kudumula and I watched the film together, and I can confidently say it’s going to be a blockbuster. The film offers pure entertainment, but the highlight is the incredible climax, showcasing Venky’s signature style. While it was Venky 1.0 for Chalo, and Venky 2.0 for Bheeshma, it will be Venky Kudumula 3.0 for Robinhood.”

Nithiin also thanked Mythri Movie Makers for their invaluable support, which helped maintain the film’s high quality.