x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Photos: Robinhood Press Meet
image
Photos: Dilruba Pre release Event
image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?

Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin

Nithiin’s upcoming heist comedy Robinhood is generating a lot of excitement as it gears up for its March 28th release. With three hit songs already captivating audiences, including the chartbuster “Adhi Dha Surprisu,” the film is already creating a buzz.

Producer Mythri Ravi Shankar revealed that the trailer is almost ready and will be released soon. He emphasized that while the film is packed with commercial appeal and key elements for a hit, it also carries a strong storyline at its core.

Sreeleela, reflecting on her role, mentioned the effort she put into delivering impactful dialogues and working with veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. She also teased that her track with Vennela Kishore would bring plenty of laughs.

Director Venky Kudumula, after watching the film with its background score, shared his excitement. He described Robinhood as his best work yet, highlighting Nithiin’s essential role in the project. Venky also expressed his gratitude for Sreeleela’s support and praised Rajendra Prasad as a joy to work with. “The film promises a mix of entertainment, suspense, and surprises, with cricket star David Warner making a cameo.”

Nithiin, thrilled by the positive response to the music, said, “Venky Kudumula and I watched the film together, and I can confidently say it’s going to be a blockbuster. The film offers pure entertainment, but the highlight is the incredible climax, showcasing Venky’s signature style. While it was Venky 1.0 for Chalo, and Venky 2.0 for Bheeshma, it will be Venky Kudumula 3.0 for Robinhood.”

Nithiin also thanked Mythri Movie Makers for their invaluable support, which helped maintain the film’s high quality.

Next Borugadda Surrenders at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Previous YSRCP leader Boorugadda Fails to Surrender
else

TRENDING

image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin
image
Nani Super Confident on Court

Latest

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Photos: Robinhood Press Meet
image
Photos: Dilruba Pre release Event
image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?

Most Read

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?
image
Borugadda Surrenders at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail

Related Articles

Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look