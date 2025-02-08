x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Home > Movie News

Rock steady day two for Thandel

Published on February 8, 2025 by nethra

Naga Chaitanya’s recent film Thandel opened on a grand note yesterday and the film emerged as the biggest opener for the actor in his career. The film performed well in AP, Telangana, Rest of India and overseas. After an impressive day one, the film opened on a strong note on the second day. The film witnessed packed houses in the morning shows and the shows are getting increased for the evening.

Thandel is expected to perform well over the weekend as per the trend. The word of mouth is quite positive and Chaitanya’s performance is widely appreciated. Devi Sri Prasad’s work too is getting a unanimous response from the audience. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, GA2 invested big on Thandel and is the costliest film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The team also promoted the film well and the songs reached the audience. A grand success meet is planned by the team.

