Rock steady day two for Thandel

Naga Chaitanya’s recent film Thandel opened on a grand note yesterday and the film emerged as the biggest opener for the actor in his career. The film performed well in AP, Telangana, Rest of India and overseas. After an impressive day one, the film opened on a strong note on the second day. The film witnessed packed houses in the morning shows and the shows are getting increased for the evening.

Thandel is expected to perform well over the weekend as per the trend. The word of mouth is quite positive and Chaitanya’s performance is widely appreciated. Devi Sri Prasad’s work too is getting a unanimous response from the audience. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, GA2 invested big on Thandel and is the costliest film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The team also promoted the film well and the songs reached the audience. A grand success meet is planned by the team.