Roshan Kanakala’s Bubblegum First Look: Romantic

Suma Kanakala and Rajeev Kanakala’s son Roshan Kanakala is foraying into films as a hero. His debut movie helmed by Ravikanth Parepu, who previously delivered a couple of superhits Kshanam and Krishna & His Leela, is titled fascinatingly Bubblegum.

Star director SS Rajamouli launched the film’s first look poster. The poster sees Roshan chewing bubble gum, while Maanasa Choudhary enjoys his romantic hug. The poster presents the young hero in a fashionable avatar. He surely looks a hero material.

Apparently, the movie will have youth-appealing elements, as the first-look poster indicates. The glimpse of the movie will be released on the 10th of this month, as disclosed by the makers.

P Vimala is producing the movie under the banners of Maheshwari Movies, in partnership with People Media Factory. Sricharan Pakala scores the music and Suresh Ragutu takes care of cinematography.