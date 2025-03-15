Roshan Kanakala’s Intense Character Poster In Mowgli

After making an impressive entry with Bubblegum, Roshan Kanakala takes on a powerful role in his second movie, Mowgli 2025. Directed by the award-winning Sandeep Raj, renowned for Colour Photo, the film is fast progressing with its shoot.

Released on Roshan’s birthday, the poster reveals his striking character: clad in a lungi and vest, his manly physique command attention. The addition of a mace worn as a necklace and a cloth wrapped around his hand only enhances his rugged persona. Behind him, a group of soldiers can be seen.

The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the prestigious People Media Factory banner, marks the debut of Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar as the female lead, joining Roshan in this heartwarming love story set against a breathtaking forest backdrop. Cinematography is handled by Rama Maruthi M, while the music is composed by Kaala Bhairava.

Mowgli 2025 is shaping up to be a unique blend of romance, action, and stunning visuals, with its release planned in the second half of this year.