x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Roshan lines up Two New Films

Published on October 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback
image
Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn

Roshan lines up Two New Films

Srikanth’s son Roshan and Telugu beauty Sreeleela made their debut with Pelli SandaD in 2021. While Sreeleela has done close to 20 films in this span, Roshan is completely focused on his second film Champion, a sports drama that will release in December this year. Tollywood strongly speculates that Srikanth and Roshan have rejected more than a dozen projects. As per the latest update, Roshan has signed two new films and both of them will roll next year.

HIT fame Sailesh Kolanu has narrated a script to Roshan and the actor gave his nod. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments will produce this project which will be launched before the end of this year. The shoot commences early next year. Roshan also gave his nod for Jatayu, a big-budget film that will be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film has been under pre-production for the past two years. Vijay Deverakonda was considered for the lead role but the film now landed into the hands of Roshan. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this prestigious film.

After a long wait, Roshan has signed two new films that will roll next year.

Next Nayanthara to team up with NBK Again Previous Prabhas is called a Darling for a reason – Hanu Raghavapudi
else

TRENDING

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback

Latest

image
Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: High Court Orders CID Probe
image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer
image
Aha upcoming line-up for the Blockbuster comeback
image
Exclusive: Gopichand’s Film takes a U-Turn

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu’s New District Plan Avoid Controversy?
image
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures