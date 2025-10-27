Roshan lines up Two New Films

Srikanth’s son Roshan and Telugu beauty Sreeleela made their debut with Pelli SandaD in 2021. While Sreeleela has done close to 20 films in this span, Roshan is completely focused on his second film Champion, a sports drama that will release in December this year. Tollywood strongly speculates that Srikanth and Roshan have rejected more than a dozen projects. As per the latest update, Roshan has signed two new films and both of them will roll next year.

HIT fame Sailesh Kolanu has narrated a script to Roshan and the actor gave his nod. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments will produce this project which will be launched before the end of this year. The shoot commences early next year. Roshan also gave his nod for Jatayu, a big-budget film that will be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film has been under pre-production for the past two years. Vijay Deverakonda was considered for the lead role but the film now landed into the hands of Roshan. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this prestigious film.

After a long wait, Roshan has signed two new films that will roll next year.