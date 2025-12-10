Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana

Roshan Kanakala’s upcoming film Mowgli is set to hit theaters on the 13th of this month, and the team held a pre-release event attended by special guests Rana Daggubati, Maruthi, and Ravikanth Perepu. The makers during the event announced a ticket price of just Rs 99.

Director Sandeep Raj became emotional as he spoke about the long wait for his second film, despite delivering a National Award–winning blockbuster debut with Colour Photo. “I knew that if this film flops, I’d probably sit at home for another 15 years. That fear pushed me to give everything I had. Saroj gave a star-level performance as Nolan. The quality you see in this film is because of the support Roshan gave from day one.”

Roshan Kanakala expressed hope that Mowgli would receive strong support from Balakrishna and his fans. “Sandeep has been tense these past few days. Vishwa Prasad did everything wholeheartedly. Everyone worked very hard. Sakshi delivered an excellent performance in her first film, playing a deaf and mute girl. Harsha lived his role. Bandi Saroj is exceptional.”

Speaking about the film’s core, Roshan stated, “Mowgli is about a man’s war for love. Everyone fights battles in life—be it for love, career, passion, or self-respect. People may discourage us, but we must rise above it. I hope the audience gives us great support.”

Rana Daggubati shared his personal connection with several technicians, including director Sandeep Raj, music director Kaala Bhairava, and cinematographer Maruthi. “Sandeep is upset about the five-year gap, but time is temporary—films are forever. Colour Photo will stay forever. Mowgli will stay forever.”

Rana also said he was intrigued by the film’s character names- Mowgli from The Jungle Book and Christopher Nolan. Extending his wishes to the team, he added, “I’m here today for Roshan; he feels like family. When I saw him in the trailer, he reminded me of Charan in Chirutha.”

Producer Vishwa Prasad revealed that the film received an A certificate due to its intense narrative.