x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana

Published on December 10, 2025 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana
image
Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?
image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem
image
Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana

Roshan Kanakala’s upcoming film Mowgli is set to hit theaters on the 13th of this month, and the team held a pre-release event attended by special guests Rana Daggubati, Maruthi, and Ravikanth Perepu. The makers during the event announced a ticket price of just Rs 99.

Director Sandeep Raj became emotional as he spoke about the long wait for his second film, despite delivering a National Award–winning blockbuster debut with Colour Photo. “I knew that if this film flops, I’d probably sit at home for another 15 years. That fear pushed me to give everything I had. Saroj gave a star-level performance as Nolan. The quality you see in this film is because of the support Roshan gave from day one.”

Roshan Kanakala expressed hope that Mowgli would receive strong support from Balakrishna and his fans. “Sandeep has been tense these past few days. Vishwa Prasad did everything wholeheartedly. Everyone worked very hard. Sakshi delivered an excellent performance in her first film, playing a deaf and mute girl. Harsha lived his role. Bandi Saroj is exceptional.”

Speaking about the film’s core, Roshan stated, “Mowgli is about a man’s war for love. Everyone fights battles in life—be it for love, career, passion, or self-respect. People may discourage us, but we must rise above it. I hope the audience gives us great support.”

Rana Daggubati shared his personal connection with several technicians, including director Sandeep Raj, music director Kaala Bhairava, and cinematographer Maruthi. “Sandeep is upset about the five-year gap, but time is temporary—films are forever. Colour Photo will stay forever. Mowgli will stay forever.”

Rana also said he was intrigued by the film’s character names- Mowgli from The Jungle Book and Christopher Nolan. Extending his wishes to the team, he added, “I’m here today for Roshan; he feels like family. When I saw him in the trailer, he reminded me of Charan in Chirutha.”

Producer Vishwa Prasad revealed that the film received an A certificate due to its intense narrative.

Previous Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?
else

TRENDING

image
Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana
image
Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?
image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem

Latest

image
Roshan Reminded Me Of Charan In Chirutha: Rana
image
Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?
image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem
image
Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Most Read

image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?
image
Lokesh Nara’s US Tour Sparks Momentum. Major Tech Giants Signal Growing Interest in Andhra Pradesh
image
From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics