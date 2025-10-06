Roshan, Swapna Cinemas Champion Arriving For Christmas

Roshan who made a strong impression with his last movie Pelli SandaD, is coming up with a sports drama Champion produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, and presented by Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, the film’s release date was announced. Champion will be arriving in cinemas for Christmas on December 25th. In fact, Christmas is one of the biggest seasons for films release. Roshan is seen stepping out of an aircraft in the release date poster, and he looks totally charming in an overcoat and a hat.

Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion marks the Telugu debut of Anaswara Rajan, who plays the female lead opposite Roshan. The film has already piqued curiosity with its first-look posters and a glimpse that showed Roshan in a transformed avatar.

The film which is currently in the final stages of production also boasts a top-tier technical team. R Madhie takes care of cinematography, while Mickey J Meyer composes the music.