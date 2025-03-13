Roshan’s Champion Glimpse: Incredibly Breathtaking

Tollywood’s esteemed production house, Swapna Cinema, in association with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, is set to deliver a compelling sports drama, Champion, starring young hero Roshan.

Directed by the acclaimed National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham, the film presented by Zee Studios is set in pre-Independence era.

In celebration of Roshan’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special glimpse introducing his character.

The glimpse reveals Roshan as a determined football player who challenges British rule, showcasing his journey of overcoming obstacles and emerging as a true Champion.

Roshan’s appearance in the glimpse is striking. He sports a rugged look with long hair and a beard, exuding a raw, macho energy.

His intense performance, combined with deadly stunts, suggests that the film will feature high-octane action sequences.

Visually stunning, the incredible breathtaking glimpse is enhanced by R Madhie’s impressive cinematography, while Mickey J Meyer’s powerful background score adds to the intensity of the moment.

The high production values shine through in the clip, leaving audiences eager to see more. With its promise of action, and historical drama, Champion has already sparked significant curiosity.