RRR: Behind and Beyond is a ninety minutes of inspiring documentary

In admiration of the craftsmanship, this documentary is sure to leave us teary-eyed. While there are many commercial blockbusters, only a few stand out in terms of craftsmanship. One such film is RRR, and a documentary about its making is now available on Netflix. The documentary captures the effort of 65 days of shooting for ‘Animal Fight’ and 12 days of dance practice for ‘Naatu Naatu’.Imagine the hard work put in by the director, the two incredible heroes, and the technical crew.

When we heard about the Making of RRR documentary, we wondered what else there would be since Rajamouli and the RRR team had already given countless interviews. But this documentary is engaging enough to earn your respect for Rajamouli even more.

Narrated in a linear format, the documentary explains the making of each of the best scenes in the film. The Charan intro fight and the Komaram Bheemudo song-making stand out. The documentary ends by showcasing the worldwide theatrical appreciation of the film and the Oscars presentation.

This documentary provides a great insight into the making of RRR.