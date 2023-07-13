RRR Connect for Prabhas’ Salaar

Salaar is the next big-ticket film of the nation and the entire country is waiting for it. Prashanth Neel is the director and the recently released teaser smashed all the existing records. There is huge demand for the theatrical rights of the film and the asking price from the makers is quite high. Mythri Movie Makers and Geetha Arts are in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Salaar.

The makers are quoting a number that was collected by RRR across AP and Telangana. This is quite huge and the discussions are on. The deals are yet to be closed because of the high quote from the makers. Else, Hombale Films is also in plans to release Salaar on their own on a distribution basis. Salaar features Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead roles. The film is aimed for September 28th release across the globe.