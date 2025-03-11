RRR farmers protest at NHAI office

Farmers whose lands are being acquired for construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) held a protest at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) office at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Farmers have raised their voice against forcible land acquisition by authorities for the construction, as land owners are not ready to part with the lands, which are their only livelihood and identity.

According to the version of protesting farmers, while Government is briskly going ahead on Regional Ring Road plan, not even 10 to 20 percent of the land value is beng paid as compensation for the lands acquired, leading to severe unrest among farming community.

Already farmers and land owners from several districts have been mounting pressure on Government and taking up protests against acquisition of land for Regional Ring Road. Now the protests have reached state capital Hyderabad.

Land owners whose lands are being acquired for RRR have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to continue their agitation.

Regional Ring Road is ambitious expressway project of 161-km and about 3429 acres of land is acquired for its construction.