RRR gets Honorary Mention by The Academy

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

RRR gets Honorary Mention by The Academy

RRR movie

SS Rajamouli’s last directorial RRR featuring Ram Charan and NTR received a Honorary Mention by the Academy on Friday. The Academy announced an inclusion of ‘Achievement in Stunt Design’ to represent the best action design in cinema. This category will be included in the Oscars 2028 as the year marks 100th year of The Academy awards. “Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design – beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honouring films released in 2027” told the official statement of The Academy.

A poster featuring three films Everything Everywhere All at Once, RRR and Mission Impossible was out along with the statement and the post. RRR happens to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and the film bagged an Oscar in the category of Best Song for Naatu Naatu. The song featured both the lead stars NTR and Ram Charan. RRR was also a super hit across several countries of the globe. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR will interact at the Special Q&A session at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11th.

