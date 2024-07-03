x
Rs 120 Cr budget for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next?

Rs 120 Cr budget for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next?

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is back to work after more than a year. The actor is shooting for his upcoming film that is directed by a debutant Rohit KP. Sai Dharam Tej signed the film after rejecting several projects. The film is produced by Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy on Prime Show Entertainments banner. It may be shocking but the makers are spending a record amount of Rs 120 crores for the film. This is the costliest ever film made in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. Virupaksha stands as the costliest film in Tej’s career and the film was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores. Now, the makers of his next film are spending a bomb.

Rs 20 crores are spent for several sets that are constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad. A major portion of the shoot will happen in a village set and the makers spent lavishly for the set. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady in this untitled film and Sambarala Etigattu is the title considered for this expensive film. The movie will have a pan-Indian release next year.

