Home > Politics

Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore

Published on June 19, 2025 by nymisha

Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore
Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore

In a major land scam, government land worth Rs. 150 crore in Nellore was found to be illegally occupied. This land was meant for parks and public use under the P4 program, but many people built houses and grabbed it without permission.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy did a detailed four-month survey. He found that areas like Ramalingapuram, Haranathapuram, Iscon City, Kavery Avenue, BV Nagar, Padarupalli, and Podalakur Road had illegal constructions. Some people even made fake documents to claim the land.

MLA Sridhar Reddy said that he is under pressure to stay silent, but he will fight for justice. The Andhra Pradesh government has approved Rs. 7 crore to build boundary walls around these lands in 90 days.

The MLA gave a clear warning: first-time land grabbers will get rowdy sheets, and repeat offenders will be booked under the PD Act. He also told the police not to interfere in these land cases or act like middlemen.

