Rs 40 cr changed hands in Viveka’s murder, says Sharmila

Rs 40 cr changed hands in Viveka’s murder, says Sharmila

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Tuesday said that over Rs 40 crore changed hands to kill former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Speaking at an election meeting at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district, Sharmila said that the CBI has all the evidence with them.

Sharmila alleged that chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the murder case. She further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was using his power to save Avinash Reddy from the CBI.

She said that she was initially not aware of the persons who killed Vivekananda Reddy. However, after the CBI entered the scene, the facts were known to the people. She said that people in the state are aware of the fact that who killed Vivekananda Reddy.

She wanted to know where Avinash Reddy was on the night when Vivekananda Reddy was killed. She also said that the CBI is aware of the facts that Avinash Reddy spoke with and whom he contacted.

Sharmila said that both the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy were saying that Avinash Reddy was innocent in the case. However, she said that the facts are known to the people.

She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped the CBI from arresting Avinash Reddy in Kurnool. The CBI officials have gone to Kurnool and stayed there for three days, she said. She further added that the CBI had returned to Delhi without arresting Avinash Reddy.

