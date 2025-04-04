x
Politics

RS Praveen raises concern over rising crimes against women in Telangana

Published on April 4, 2025 by swathy

RS Praveen raises concern over rising crimes against women in Telangana

BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar raised concern over the rising crimes against women in Telangana. He came down heavily on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana Police for completely neglecting law and order.

“Crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate. Serious concerns are being raised over women safety in Telangana. Four women have been raped within a week,” said RS Praveen Kumar speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

“What’s shocking is, a woman has been sexually assaulted in MMTS train. Another woman has been raped in Kandi. In Nagarkurnool, a woman has been gangraped. Even a German woman has been raped in Pahadi Shareef. While such serious crimes against women are rising, Revanth Reddy Govt has been silently watching,” complained RS Praveen Kumar, raising the issue of women safety in Telangana.

“Unfortunately CM Revanth Reddy himself is handling Home Ministry. But he is not having time to atleast review law and order situation in the state. Inspite of serious crimes against women, neither CM Revanth Reddy nor Telangana Police took any action to bring situation under control,” highlighted RS Praveen Kumar.

RS Praveen Kumar, who himself was a senior Police officer in the past, alleged that CM Revanth Reddy is using Police for filing false cases against Opposition leaders and suppressing Opposition voices, instead of maintaining law and order.

