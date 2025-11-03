RT76: Ashika Ranganath Shakes Leg With Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja teamed up with director Kishore Tirumala for a unique entertainer RT76, being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas banner. Ashika Ranganath is playing the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

The team started a new schedule in Hyderabad starting from today. Currently, they are canning a high-energy song composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with dance choreography supervised by Sekhar master. Ashika Ranganath shakes her leg opposite Ravi Teja in this vibrant track.

Ravi Teja sports an ultra-stylish look in the movie that will present him in a different character. Director Kishore Tirumala is said to have rightly blended family and mass elements in right proportions.

Prasad Murella cranks the camera, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor, and AS Prakash is the production designer.