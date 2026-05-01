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Home > Politics

RTC Reset: Revanth Reddy Promises Wage Relief, No Job Cuts, and Major Expansion Plan

Published on May 1, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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RTC Reset: Revanth Reddy Promises Wage Relief, No Job Cuts, and Major Expansion Plan

Revanth Reddy held a crucial meeting with rtc employees union

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday held a crucial meeting with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) workers’ union leaders, outlining a broad roadmap to strengthen the corporation while addressing long-pending employee concerns.

At the meeting, attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government is committed to both institutional revival and employee welfare.

No Driver Will Be Removed, PRC Issue to Be Settled

Revanth Reddy assured unions that no driver would be removed from service, seeking to calm job security concerns among employees. He also promised that the long-pending Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue would be resolved by the government.

* Directed immediate steps to pay wages for the 3-day strike period
* Ordered withdrawal of cases filed during the strike
* Called for a friendly environment between employees and management
* The Chief Minister urged unions to come together and submit a comprehensive action plan on recognition elections and potential merger of unions, saying consensus would help faster decision-making.

Big Infra Push: 250 Acres for Bus Terminals

In a major infrastructure announcement, the Chief Minister said:

* 100 acres allotted at Gajularamaram for a modern bus terminal
* 150 acres to be allocated at Bahadurpura (near Shamshabad airport)
* These terminals, he said, would be built to international standards to improve connectivity for long-distance and inter-state passengers.

EV Shift, Cost Control & Expansion Plans

Highlighting financial stress on RTC, Revanth Reddy pointed out that the corporation spends nearly ₹2,000 crore annually on diesel, and stressed the need to cut costs.

Plan to procure 1,000 electric buses

Focus on last-mile connectivity by linking buses with Metro and MMTS
Efforts underway to restructure high-interest debts
He added that increasing revenue and reducing operational costs must go hand in hand for RTC’s survival.

“RTC Workers Are Part of the Government”

Revanth Reddy struck an emotional note, recalling his long association with labour movements.

He said RTC workers played a key role in bringing the current government to power and reiterated that the government sees no divide between itself and employees.

The CM also took a swipe at the previous government, alleging that RTC employee funds were misused earlier, but assured that his administration is working with sincerity to clear dues.

Regular Dialogue, Faster Resolutions

To avoid future conflicts, the Chief Minister instructed officials, including RTC MD V. Nagi Reddy, to hold regular meetings with union leaders every three months.

He emphasised that better communication between depot managers, senior officials, and unions could resolve most issues without escalation.

Government Reaffirms Full Support

Revanth Reddy concluded by assuring that the government is committed to 100% resolution of RTC issues, but cautioned unions against internal rivalries that could harm the organisation.

“RTC’s survival is in everyone’s interest. Only a strong institution can ensure welfare for its employees,” he said.

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