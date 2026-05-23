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Home > Movie News

Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images

Published on May 23, 2026 by sankar

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Rukmini responds on her Bikini Leaked Images

A heap of pictures of Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth surfaced online. The actress was spotted in a two-piece bikini and several videos, pictures surfaced online. The actress responded to the viral pictures calling them AI-generated images. She called them fake and fabricated. Rukmini stated of initiating legal action on those who are involved in spreading these images.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content” told the official statement of Rukmini Vasanth.

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