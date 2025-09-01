x
Rukmini Vasanth is the Busiest South Actress

Published on September 1, 2025 by sankar

Though Rukmini Vasanth has done small films earlier, it was Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati in Telugu) that made her a star. The performance of the actress was widely appreciated and she soon bagged offers in all the South languages. Rukmini Vasanth is now occupied with four biggies. Her next big film Madharaasi featuring Sivakarthikeyan directed by AR Murugadoss is gearing up for September 5th release. In a month, Rukmini Vasanth has Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 releasing on October 2nd. This film is high on expectations and is made on a huge budget.

Rukmini Vasanth is shooting for NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon that will release next year. The actress is also one of the leading ladies in Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic that will release next year. This is the immediate film of Yash after KGF franchise. Reports say that Rukmini Vasanth will be the leading lady in the next directorial of legendary director Mani Ratnam. Dhruv Vikram will play the lead role and the shoot commences in November this year. Apart from these, Rukmini Vasanth has four films in Tamil and Kannada which are in discussion stages. Rukmini Vasanth is now the busiest actress in South cinema.

