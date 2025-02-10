Rules Can’t Be Changed for YS Jagan – Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu has strongly criticized YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his recent remarks and actions. Speaking to the media after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi, Patrudu emphasized that Jagan must understand and adhere to Assembly rules before making demands. He questioned why Jagan expects the same privileges as former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, stating that rules cannot be altered to accommodate him.

Ayyanna Patrudu pointed out that Jagan is not the Leader of the Opposition, and his party, YSRCP, lacks the required numerical strength in the Assembly to claim that position. He expressed disappointment over Jagan’s lack of awareness about Assembly procedures and urged him to familiarize himself with the rules. “We cannot change laws and regulations just to give Jagan more time,” Ayyanna Patrudu asserted.

The Speaker also addressed the issue of YSRCP MLAs skipping Assembly sessions. He clarified that members must inform the Speaker in writing if they cannot attend due to valid reasons. Without proper communication, action can be taken against those who miss sessions for more than 60 days. Patrudu warned against fake signatures in attendance registers, stating that such practices would not be tolerated.

Ayyanna Patrudu urged Jagan and YSRCP MLAs to attend Assembly sessions and raise issues directly on the floor of the House. He suggested that Jagan should allow other YSRCP MLAs to speak and highlight problems from their constituencies. The Speaker emphasized that the Assembly is the right platform for addressing public concerns and encouraged constructive participation from all members.