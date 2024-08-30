x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Runtime Barriers: What should Directors Learn?

Published on August 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun
image
Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede
image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Runtime Barriers: What should Directors Learn?

Every story has a span and it is the responsibility of the director to narrate it in the limited runtime. Gone are the days where the audience watch lengthy films. A minute of lag is bringing a negative impact on the films. The second half of the film should be crispy and racy. It may be a surprise but there are a section of film lovers who are watching films based on the runtime. They prefer online platforms like Book My Show to check the final runtime to pick their weekend choice. Some of them are not ready to watch lengthy films in theatres unless the word of mouth is exceptional. The directors have to consider all these and they have to carve out their product in the most engaging manner with a crisp runtime.

But some of the filmmakers are not ready to digest the ongoing trend and they are making mistakes. Vivek Athreya is undoubtedly a talented director but he is quite specific on his length. Lengthy runtime is the major reason for Ante Sundaraniki to end up as a disaster. For a film like Ante Sundaraniki, the story has to be narrated in less than two and a half hours. But the film lasted for three hours. The same is the case with his latest release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Though the film received positive response, most of them blamed the director for the runtime. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has different layers and is a film that runs on screenplay. But 20 minutes short of the current runtime would have done wonders for the film. Not blaming Vivek Athreya, it is the responsibility of every director and filmmaker to have a check on the final runtime as it can kill the film entirely.

Next Two more MLCs to quit Council, YSR Congress Previous Panic in Gudlavalleru Engineering College after hidden cams found in washrooms
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Pushpa Team takes the Blessings of Megastar
image
Mokshagnya and Prasanth Varma Film Called Off?
image
Case Booked against Allu Arjun
image
Mythri responds on Sandhya Theatre Stampede
image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes