Rushikonda Is Not Just a Building: Jagan’s Remark Sparks Debate on Environment and Accountability

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent comment comparing the Rushikonda resort project with the expenditure on International Yoga Day has drawn sharp criticism. By stating that a resort built at a cost of ₹240 crore is a “jewel” of Visakhapatnam and questioning the government’s spending of ₹330 crore for a single day of yoga, Jagan has once again shifted the focus away from the core issue. The debate is not about money alone. It is about environmental responsibility and irreversible damage.

Rushikonda is not merely a structure or a tourism project. It is an ecologically sensitive hill and coastal zone that forms part of Visakhapatnam’s natural heritage. The controversy surrounding the Rushikonda construction is rooted in alleged violations of environmental norms, not in how much money was spent. Comparing this with an event like International Yoga Day, which promoted public health and global visibility, reflects a fundamental misunderstanding or deliberate diversion from the real concern.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in its order dated October 21, 2023, made this distinction very clear. The court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take an informed decision on the violations reported by an expert committee. It also instructed that the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation be allowed to present its ideas. The reported violations relate directly to the Rushikonda hill ecosystem. Now the government is looking for all alternative options to utilise it.

Against this backdrop, reducing the issue to a cost comparison appears insensitive and misleading. Environmental destruction cannot be measured in rupees alone. Once a hill is cut or a coastal ecosystem is disturbed, no amount of money can fully restore it. International Yoga Day, on the other hand, was a globally recognised event that promoted wellness and placed Andhra Pradesh on the world stage.

The real tragedy is not the criticism itself but the refusal to acknowledge the environmental consequences of decisions taken in the past. Rushikonda is not about a palace or prestige. It is about safeguarding nature for future generations.