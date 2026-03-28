Rushya Datta debut with an entertainer Don Bosko: Shoot Completed

Radha Krishna Entertainments, a rising banner recognized for its strong distribution network across overseas markets and Telugu states, is now stepping into production with the comedy entertainer Don Bosko. Backed by producer Venkat Upputuri, the film marks an exciting new chapter for the banner.

The film introduces successful producer Naga Vamsi’s Brother in law Rushya Datta in the lead role, adding fresh energy to the screen. The team recently wrapped up the entire shoot, signaling that post-production work is now underway. The makers unveiled the film’s first look, generating buzz among audiences.

In the poster, Rushya Datta appears stylish and confident, holding a katana while striking a bold pose. The intriguing caption, “Not all reunions are about memories; some are about redemption,” hints at an engaging storyline layered with emotion and drama.

Directed by Shankar Gowri, the film features music by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography by Edurolu Raju. With a supporting cast including Mirnaa Menon, Murali Sharma, and others, Don Bosko promises to be an entertaining cinematic experience.