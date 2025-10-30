Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Present Nani’s The Paradise?

In a development for Nani’s upcoming action drama The Paradise, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has reportedly been approached to present the film. According to reports, director Srikanth Odela and the film’s producers are in discussions with Reynolds to lend the film an international appeal. A source close to the team revealed that bringing a Hollywood name like Reynolds on board would significantly boost the film’s global visibility. “Having Ryan attached will heighten the film’s reach among international audiences,” the source said, adding that the actor’s signature mix of action and humour makes him an ideal fit for the project.

After months of behind-the-scenes effort, the production team has finally established contact with Reynolds’ representatives, and talks are currently underway. If the collaboration materialises, The Paradise could mark a major crossover moment between Indian and Hollywood cinema, blending Telugu storytelling with global stars and potentially opening new doors for South Indian films on the world stage.