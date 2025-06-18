x
Home > Politics

Rythu Bharosa brings cheers to Telangana villages

Published on June 18, 2025 by swathy

Rythu Bharosa brings cheers to Telangana villages

Rythu Bharosa

The disbursal of Rythu Bharosa money into the accounts of farmers has brought cheers to the Telangana villages. Inspite of several financial hurdles, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has ensured that Rythu Bharosa money is disbursed to farmers ahead of Kharif season.

While CM Revanth Reddy officially kicked off Rythu Bharosa on Tuesday, money started getting credited into farmers accounts immediately after his announcement, bringing cheers to lakh of farming families. Another big reason for farmers joy is, Revanth Reddy Government is paying Rythu Bharosa to all the farmers without any restrictions.

On the first day, Rythu Bharosa money has been paid to farmers owning upto 4 acres of land. Within nine days all the farmers will get money in their accounts. With this latest disbursal of Rythu Bharosa money, Congress Government has succeeded in turning the disappointment in farmers into a new josh.

Though Opposition parties have been criticising that Congress Government is disbursing Rythu Bharosa only to benefit in Panchayath elections, farmers are not worried about politics and for now they are happy with Revanth Sarkar’s reach out towards them.

“It’s absurd to say that Rythu Bharosa money is being credited to farmers during Kharif season with an eye on Panchayat Elections. Congress Government has always put farmers welfare on the top in priorities list and already we have spent more than 1 lakh crore through various modes for farmers welfare in the past 18 months. About 25.35 lakh farmers’ loans have been waived off by spending more than Rs 21,000 Cr till now. We have paid Rs 500 per quintal bonus on fine rice. We have disbursed Rythu Bharosa during Rabi and once again started disbursals in Kharif season,” said Devarakadra MLA G Madhuaudhan Reddy to Telugu360.com, explaining about Revanth Sarkar’s efforts towards farmers welfare.

CM Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Govt has allocated about Rs 18,000 Cr per year towards Rythu Bharosa scheme.

