Sabitha Indra Reddy dares Congress Govt to conduct Local Bodies Elections

BRS senior leader Sabitha Indra Reddy dared Congress Government to conduct local bodies elections. Senior MLA and former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy stressed that, Revanth Reddy Sarkar is fearing to even conduct Panchayath Elections as it is afraid of backlash from people.

“Congress Govt has failed on all counts. Leave about fulfilling the new promises made by Congress leaders during Assembly elections, even schemes being implemented by previous BRS Govt have also been affected under Congress rule. Revanth Reddy Govt failed so miserably, it is even failing to conduct local bodies elections,” said MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy speaking at a Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques distribution program at Pahadi Shareef in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy challenged Congress Government to hold local bodies polls, if it has courage to do so, on the occasion.

Though Sabitha Indira Reddy being a senior and popular leader from Opposition ranks, tried to target Revanth Reddy Govt, she echoed the opinion of majority of general public.

It has been close to one and a half year since Congress led by Revanth Reddy assumed power in Telangana, but it is yet to show tangible results. Barring free bus travel for women and farm loan waiver, most of the promises made by Congress are yet to be fulfilled. There are complaints even on farm loan waiver.

So there is a palpable sense of dissatisfaction among masses regarding Congress Government.

Riding on this widespread dissatisfaction among general public, Opposition BRS is pushing Congress into a troublesome position by highlighting Revanth Govt’s failures.