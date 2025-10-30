x
Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls

Published on October 30, 2025 by sankar

Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls

Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls

Social media is full of trolls and it has been quite common for the actors to receive criticism. Several top actors have been targeted and trolled badly. Top Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been trolled and his look as Lord Rama received mixed reactions. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, shared his thoughts about the incident. “It is a rare opportunity to play Lord Rama on screen and one has to transform himself as per the role. There will be unrealistic expectations. In Tollywood, people worshipped NTR as Krishna because he played that role in 15 – 16 films. He even won in AP elections with the image “, said Sadhguru.

He continued “If any actor takes up the role of Lord Rama, we expect a little gentleness from him. If playing Rama helps the actor absorb some of his qualities, it would be wonderful. It’s not fair to troll or reject Ranbir Kapoor. He acted in many other roles before and soon he may take up the role of Ravana. This is just the professionalism of the actors. A film ends up successful because of the audience. Their expectations should not be ignored. Both the director and the actor have to be responsible”. Ramayana is currently in production and it will be released in two parts. Touted to be the most expensive film made, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash are the lead actors in Ramayana. The first part releases during Diwali 2026.

