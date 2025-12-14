x
Home > Movie News

Sahana Sahana..’ Melody Promo from Prabhas’ “Raja Saab” Wins Hearts

Published on December 14, 2025 by nymisha

Sahana Sahana..’ Melody Promo from Prabhas’ “Raja Saab” Wins Hearts

The makers of Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming entertainer “Raja Saab” have unveiled the promo of the film’s second single ‘Sahana Sahana..’, and it has instantly struck a chord with audiences. Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, the film continues to generate massive buzz.

The full lyrical song is scheduled for release on December 17 at 6:35 PM. Set to a soulful tune composed by music sensation Thaman, the song is being described as one of the finest melodies of his career. Prabhas looks effortlessly stylish in vibrant traditional outfits, while the song’s visuals and exotic locations add to its charm. Featuring Nidhi Agarwal alongside Prabhas, the melody stands out for its emotional depth and visual richness.

“Raja Saab” is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, perfectly timed for the Sankranti festival. Blending horror and comedy, director Maruthi promises a wholesome entertainer with high production values. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad.

Next "Dekhlenge Saala" song from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Has Created History Previous Kavitha Turns Culture and Sport Into Political Battlegrounds
