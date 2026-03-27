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Home > Movie News

Sahu Garapati Boards Anil Ravipudi’s Next With Venky, NKR

Published on March 27, 2026 by swathy

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Sahu Garapati Boards Anil Ravipudi’s Next With Venky, NKR

Anil Ravipudi’s next big entertainer brings together a powerhouse combination- Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Successful producer Sahu Garapati has come on board to bankroll the project under the Shine Screens banner, with Suresh Productions and Smt Archana presenting it and Zee Studios joining as co-producer.

Planned as a vibrant festival entertainer for Sankranthi 2027, the team is currently deep into pre-production. The project will be launched soon with a grand ceremony, after which the film will go on floors. The title, along with the rest of the cast and crew, will be announced in the coming days.

With this dream combination, top banners backing the vision, and Anil Ravipudi’s proven blockbuster streak, the film is already set to be one of the major attractions of the Sankranthi 2027 season.

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