Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam

Telugu Producer Sahu Garapati is making massive waves across the South Indian film industry, adding a monumental achievement to his growing portfolio. His latest Malayalam production, Vaazha 2, has struck gold at the box office, grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide in just seven days. Backed by his renowned banner, Shine Screens, this blockbuster further cements his reputation as a filmmaker who understands the pulse of diverse audiences.

This tremendous box office performance is not an isolated success. It comes hot on the heels of his previous Malayalam hit, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, proving his keen eye for compelling narratives in the Malayalam film industry. What makes his journey truly remarkable is his consistency across different languages. Sahu Garapati has also delivered recent standout successes in Telugu cinema, including Kishkindhapuri and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

By steadily expanding his footprint beyond his home ground of Telugu cinema, he is redefining cross-industry success. Delivering back-to-back films that resonate universally requires strong vision and execution. With the phenomenal response to Vaazha 2, Sahu Garapati continues his winning streak, establishing himself as a highly successful producer with an exciting road ahead.