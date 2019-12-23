Sai Dharam Tej puts two films on Hold

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is a relieved man after his recent offering Prati Roju Pandaage is raking decent box-office revenues. The actor is quite cautious and is in busy with the shoot of Solo Bathuke So Better in the direction of debutant Subbu. The actor was in talks with director Deva Katta for a social drama from some time. As per the latest update, Sai Dharam Tej kept the film on hold as he is not convinced with the script.

He is also working closely with a debutant Srinivas for a project and the talks are on from the past one year. Sai Dharam Tej rejected the film recently. He is in plans to line up two projects for 2020 which will roll simultaneously during the second half of the year. Solo Bathuke So Better will release for summer 2020 and is produced by BVSN Prasad. Sai Dharam Tej is currently in talks with UV Creations for a film.