Sai Dharam Tej to take up a Sequel

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is busy with SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu, the costliest attempt in the career of the actor. He decided not take up any new film till the release of the film and he sports a new look in the movie. During a recent interview, Sai Dharam Tej revealed that he is keen to take up the sequel for Republic very soon. He also said that Deva Katta is working on the sequel of the film and he wishes to make Republic into a franchise.

Republic is a social drama and it received critical acclaim though it was not a successful one. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. After completing the shoot of Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Sai Dharam Tej will work with Vamsi Krishna who last directed Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. Maruthi penned the script of the film and the shoot commences next year. People Media Factory will produce this film and Sai Dharam Tej will start the sequel of Republic after completing this film.