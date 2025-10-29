x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Home > Movie News

Sai Dharam Tej to take up a Sequel

Published on October 29, 2025 by sankar

Sai Dharam Tej to take up a Sequel

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is busy with SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu, the costliest attempt in the career of the actor. He decided not take up any new film till the release of the film and he sports a new look in the movie. During a recent interview, Sai Dharam Tej revealed that he is keen to take up the sequel for Republic very soon. He also said that Deva Katta is working on the sequel of the film and he wishes to make Republic into a franchise.

Republic is a social drama and it received critical acclaim though it was not a successful one. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. After completing the shoot of Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Sai Dharam Tej will work with Vamsi Krishna who last directed Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. Maruthi penned the script of the film and the shoot commences next year. People Media Factory will produce this film and Sai Dharam Tej will start the sequel of Republic after completing this film.

